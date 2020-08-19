A crowd estimated at approximately 100 gathered outside the Indiana Borough municipal building on Tuesday evening to oppose a proposed ordinance putting local teeth behind state facial covering guidelines.
“I know my health better than anyone else, I know my body better than anyone else,” said Deborah Shreckengost, of Blairsville, who organized the half-hour protest. “And I’m sure that 95 percent of you feel the same way. I don’t see how people in this building who don’t even know me, have never seen me, know my health better than I do.”
There were signs, including three suggesting “my body, my choice,” which displayed masks with “no” symbols over them. One woman driving by along North Eighth Street suggested the signs also promoted abortion, but drove away muttering obscenities when the women said they weren’t talking about that issue.
Greg Hartnett, of Indiana, brought a pair of signs hoisted well above the crowd. On one side there was scripture (“For freedom Christ has set us free,” based on a verse in the Epistle to the Galatians) on one, and “Our Governor is a Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing!” on the other.
Shreckengost challenged members of borough council to meet in the chambers downstairs in the otherwise locked municipal building, rather than hold virtual meetings with members gathered at diverse locations. And she compared face masks to a kid’s toy.
“I have a 28-year-old son … when he was little he got a stuffed Barney, you know, purple dinosaur, and it was amazing, when he would fall down and get hurt, Barney would instantly make him feel better,” Shreckengost said. “When he went to day care, it would instantly make him less afraid. At night when he was in bed Barney kept the boogie man from coming into his room. Is it possible that these masks are the adult version of Barney the dinosaur? Like, honestly, is this just an adult security blanket?”
An employee at the Lowe’s Home Center in White Township offered his thoughts.
“We’ve never been shut down,” said Randy Forsythe, of Marion Center. “I’ve literally had tens of thousands of interactions between me and all the store members, for five months before they even asked us to put a mask on. But now it seems a little bit late. I’ve seen every body in the county already. I figure … everybody at Lowe’s should be dead now.”
Shreckengost offered a similar take about Walmart, how hundreds pass the checkout lines with little protection offered for the clerks besides fiberglass shields.
For the most part the crowd stuck to the sidewalk outside the borough building, but two Indiana Borough police officers sought to keep the crowd from spilling out into traffic.
“We’ll be too close,” someone told the police officers. Others in the assembly said people should show their appreciation for the police.
Shreckengost also was an organizer of the July 3 rally on the Indiana County Court House steps that challenged county officials to pass an ordinance designating Indiana County as a Second Amendment sanctuary. She said actions taken in Indiana, where many of the county’s lawyers, doctors and businesses are located, often are picked up in other communities, such as Marion Center, Homer City, Clymer and Blairsville.
About an hour after the rally ended with a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the latest virtual voting meeting of council began, running three hours before council chose to rewrite and re-advertise the ordinance that had been on the agenda, requiring borough residents, businesses and people visiting the borough to wear facial coverings consistent with state guidelines.
Indiana Borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said 100 people signed on remotely for the meeting.