Recently, Cub Scout Packs 29 and 25 were guests of the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club for an opportunity to do a little fishing. The event took place on May 5 with 20 cubbies participating along with their parents. The opportunity was supported by members of the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club, Troop 29 leadership and Troop 29 Boy Scouts. The event gave the Packs a chance to do some fishing and spend an evening outdoors.
