This year the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Executive Board nominated Julia E. Trimarchi Cuccaro, Esq. to be honored as an Outstanding Elected Democratic Woman.
She received the 2022 OEDW Award at the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women Brunch on Saturday in Harrisburg.
Cuccaro has been an elected school board member of the Indiana Area School District since 2014. She now serves as vice president of the board and chairs the district’s Audit and Finance Committee. She said the Audit and Finance Committee has worked hard over the years at fine-tuning the budget and fiscal-planning process, achieving many positive results.
Cuccaro is a past board member of the YMCA of Indiana County, Seton Hill University, and First Commonwealth Bank. In addition to the school board, she now serves as chair of the Indiana County Challenger Center Board of Directors, and is the board secretary of the James Finnegan Foundation in Harrisburg. She currently serves as director of development for the Sisters of Charity Hill in Greensburg. She has practiced law for 35 years.
Cuccaro was one of the founding members of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County in the late 1980s and early ’90s. She was active in the early planning and fundraising of the club.
“I am a proud and life-long Democrat,” Cuccaro said.