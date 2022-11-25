Dem award

Pictured, from left, are Dianne Gregg, PFDW president; Lynne Alvine, FDWIC past president and political action chair; Julia E. Trimarchi Cuccaro, 2022 OEDW awardee; Arlene Wanatosky, Homer City mayor; Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner; and Donna DonGiovanni, FDWIC events chair.

 Submitted photo

This year the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Executive Board nominated Julia E. Trimarchi Cuccaro, Esq. to be honored as an Outstanding Elected Democratic Woman.

She received the 2022 OEDW Award at the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women Brunch on Saturday in Harrisburg.