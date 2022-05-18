The annual “Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks” event is returning to H.B. Culpeppers from 5-7 p.m. Thursday to raise money for the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.
Representatives from three area banks, S&T Bank, Marion Center Bank and First Commonwealth Bank, will raise tips during the event to compete against each other. The bank that raises the most tips will win the esteemed porcelain piggy bank trophy, which is decorated differently each year by the Indiana County Outreach Center, according to Lifesteps marketing representative Dan Lagiovane.
“It’s cut-throat,” Lagiovane said. “The banks will do what they have to do to win. There’s a lot of pride in (winning) the piggy bank trophy.”
The cut-throat but friendly rivalry among the banks began in 2006 when Battle of the Banks first started. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $73,000, Lagiovane said.
“It continuously grows year after year,” he said. “It’s only getting more popular.”
Last year, the event generated $10,593 in tips — the most money raised since the event’s inception — which was donated to the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.
First Commonwealth Bank will be defending the piggy bank trophy this year after raising more than $5,000 in 2021.
“We’ve won the (Battle of the Banks) the last three years,” said Rose Strittmatter, First Commonwealth Bank corporate and board services manager. “We proudly put the (piggy bank trophy) on display in our one trophy case that we have in the office.”
At the event, representatives from the three area banks volunteer as wait staff and guest bartenders to see which bank can generate the most tips within two hours. Anyone can attend the event and participate by tipping their favorite bank during the competition.
“Just like any normal restaurant, you can go in and order ... and leave tips to the wait staff at Culpeppers,” Lagiovane said, describing how banks generate tips during the event.
Banks can also raise money for the event by collecting donations throughout the year and donating that money at the end of the night, according to Lagiovane. Strittmatter said that one of the best ways to generate tips during the event is by getting more employees to attend.
“We just go to the event and everyone is prepared to give a generous tip,” Strittmatter said. “I think (the banks) actually just try to get more of (their) employees to attend than the other banks.”
Lagiovane said it is especially entertaining to watch the banks try to sabotage each other during the competition.
“It’s just a friendly competition that gets a little intense once in a while because each bank wants to win,” Lagiovane said.
Strittmatter said that in addition to raising money for local Lifesteps programs, the event is a good networking opportunity for the banks and their employees.
The Lifesteps Family Caring Fund supports programs and services in Indiana such as Child Check, a free developmental/autism screening, as well as the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, which provides residents with specialized resources for child development, divorce/relationships, disabilities/special education, grief and loss, senior health, parenting skills and teen and step parenting, among other things.