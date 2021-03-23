The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing the continuation of a culvert replacement project on Route 422 in Indiana County beginning on Monday.
Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/box culvert replacement project on Route 422. The construction area extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.
Two small bridges will be removed with one replaced with a dual cell box culvert and one replaced with a concrete pipe. There is a temporary road built to maintain traffic in both directions. The temporary road has a width restriction of 11 feet for oversized loads.