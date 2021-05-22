Residents in southern White Township in the Lucerne Road, Sandro Street and Circle Drive areas will experience an interruption of water service Monday while crews repair a broken main water line.
Workers for Central Indiana County Water Authority will shut down service about 8 a.m. and restore water for customers when the repair is complete. CICWA Manager Rob Nymick said the project may require six to eight hours of work.
The break is losing 60,000 gallons of water a day, according to Nymick’s May 4 report to Homer City Borough Council. The point of the break has eluded detection because leaking water came to the surface about 200 yards from the cracked pipe, he said.