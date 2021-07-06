EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Butler County motorcyclist was killed Saturday when his cycle collided with a truck on Route 422 at Glade Run Road.
The Armstrong County coroner’s office said Kenneth Shaffer, 60, of Butler, died at the scene of the wreck.
State police were sent to the scene of the wreck about 2 p.m. and have released no information.
Coroner Brian Myers suggested that speed contributed to the crash. He reported that a driver of a westbound Ford F350 stake bed truck turned left and crossed the path of Shaffer’s eastbound Suzuki.
Myers said Shaffer died of multiple injuries. Toxicology test results would be available “in a few weeks,” the coroner said.