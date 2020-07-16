Labor peace came last fall and winter to most workers in Indiana County government but one final contract, that expired Dec. 31, has yet to be renewed.
Talks have stalled between Service Employees International Union Local 668, representing the caseworkers at Indiana County Children and Youth Services, and the negotiators for the county, led by labor attorney John Reilly.
The negotiations appear to have broken off over the issue of salaries for more than 20 caseworkers. The staffers are in their seventh month of working under terms of the expired deal.
Union leaders have held a 2017 analysis of the child-welfare system in Pennsylvania by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, which shows a disparity in pay rates for CYS workers in the 67 counties, as the base for their demand for higher wages.
The sides haven’t met since February or March, before COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were put in place, according to intake caseworker Justin Smyers, the shop steward for Local 668.
Reilly said the county has offered several times to schedule a bargaining session, and Smyers agreed that “the union has stepped away” from the table, but the union is unhappy that the county has not improved its original offer.
“Throughout the process, the offer of the county has not increased whatsoever,” Smyers said. “It’s been stagnant since Day 1 of negotiations. We have had five or six meetings and their offer has yet to change.”
Reilly, the labor negotiator who brought seven of the county’s nine contracts to on-time ratification before the turn of the year, said the board of commissioners recognized the disparity in the caseworkers’ pay when the last contract was negotiated.
“I’m somewhat familiar with the report,” Reilly said. “In the last contract, there were some additional raises given to the caseworkers above and beyond what everyone else in the county received, trying to bump them up a little bit. The prior board stepped up to the plate and agreed to do that, and that’s something that, quite frankly — we can’t continue to keep giving one group a whole lot more than the others. But we are willing to sit down and work with them and try to get a settlement. They need to get to the table to do that.”
Reilly didn’t discuss pay rates being offered to the caseworkers this year.
The “State of the Child” report by the auditor general shows the starting salary for new caseworkers in a sample of 13 urban and rural counties, held as a representative sample of the CYS systems statewide, was $30,018, or “a full $20,000 below the average starting salary for other baccalaureate-degree graduates in 2016,” according to a position statement issued by SEIU Local 668.
Indiana County caseworkers earn a starting wage of $15.20 an hour, which the union says is less than $30,000 a year: at 37 1/2 hours a week for 52 weeks, the gross pay at that rate is $29,640.
But child protective service caseworkers merit better compensation because of the complexity and potentially dangerous components of their jobs, the union contends.
“Turnover rates among those tasked with investigating child abuse and neglect is astronomical,” according to the union statement. The auditor general’s report “states that ‘county children and youth agencies across the state face similar challenges, which are interlaced: Difficulty hiring qualified candidates and ineffective training for new hires leads to caseworkers who are not equipped to deal with overbearing caseloads and burdensome paperwork.’”
Indiana County’s caseworkers also have endured a prohibition on overtime work and pay while being expected to complete the same workload, as part of austerity moves in county government since the coronavirus outbreak began.
“Something has to be done to protect the must vulnerable of our society and our nation’s future: the children,” Local 668 suggests in the statement.
Reilly said he would welcome a response from the union’s representative to schedule more talks.
“I’ve been in touch with the state Bureau of Mediation and state mediator Dave Ramsey to expedite a meeting and I haven’t gotten anything back from them yet,” Reilly said. “But we’re ready to sit down with them at any point and try to resolve this. … We’re ready to meet any time they want.”
Reilly said the only other unsettled labor contract, for workers in the county probation office, was settled in recent weeks and will be presented next week for approval by the county commissioners. That pact was held up on language issues, he said.