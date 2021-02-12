KENWOOD — The owner of a Clymer flower shop has been named to finish the term of late Penns Manor Area School Director Ronald Beilchick.
Tammy Dalton, of Heilwood, a 1981 Penns Manor Area High School graduate and mother of two sons who attended Penns Manor, was chosen at Thursday’s regular board meeting.
“She was well thought of,” said John Hardesty Sr., who was chosen by his colleagues to finish Beilchick’s tenure as board vice president.
Hardesty, who seconded Debora Tate’s motion to appoint Dalton, said the new director’s business experience as owner of Rose of Sharon Floral was taken into consideration.
On its Facebook page, Rose of Sharon notes its existence for more than 30 years, 20 of them in downtown Clymer.
Dalton will serve on the board until it reorganizes on Dec. 6, the first meeting after the November municipal election.
Tate also nominated Hardesty for vice president, while Dr. Paul Boston seconded that motion.
All board members were on hand for Thursday’s meeting except for Ronald Larch, who was excused.
The meeting opened with a moment of silence for Beilchick, 68, who died Jan. 27.
“Mr. Beilchick served on this board for 21 years,” Board President Robert Packer said. “If you knew Ron you know Ron as a fiscally conservative person.
“He really has put this district in a good financial position.”
Packer said Beilchick also “made sure kids’ education came first,” adding, “this district has felt a deep void with Ron’s passing.”
The district teachers’ union shared that feeling.
“The Penns Manor Education Association would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to Mr. Beilchick’s family,” PMEA President Todd Shobert said. “He will be greatly missed.”
Packer also honored Beilchick’s widow, Antionette, who had called the late school director the love of her life.
“We know he felt the same way about you,” the board president said.
Superintendent Daren Johnston focused on the ongoing pandemic, expressing “hats off” to parents, students and staff for their efforts since the beginning of the year.
“We have seen lower numbers of cases in our district,” Johnston said.
He reported that a parent and the state Department of Health had notified the district of a high school student who had tested positive for COVID-19, but had not been in school since Jan. 29.
Johnston also announced that the district had exhausted all four of its scheduled snow days as of earlier this week, so any closure for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year will be remote instruction/learning days. The district still is scheduled to have its last student day on June 2.
Director Jill Eckenrode moved and Hardesty seconded the motion to approve the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s $3,427,394 general operating budget for 2021-22. Penns Manor’s share is $22,643.
Director Richard Polenik moved and Director Wendy Williams seconded the motion to approve a $6,635 quote with Cannon Boiler Works Inc. to perform maintenance to the district’s boiler system
Also, Polenik moved and Hardesty seconded a motion to approve a 24-month phone service agreement with Salsgiver Inc. to take effect July 1, with the district also being allowed to expend up to $15,000 to purchase new phones compatible with that service.
In other business Thursday, the board approved a new policy for students convicted or adjudicated of sexual assault. It also approved:
• Compensation for district’s Office of Elected Tax Collector.
• The resignation of Rebecca Hudak as boys’ track Assistant 1 Coach, giving the administration permission to post and advertise for that job.
• The hiring of Karlie Howat as a special education teacher at a salary of $44,509, prorated for the remainder of the school year.
• Adding Kyleen Ressler as a substitute daytime cleaner.
• Employing Donald Boring and Kevin Hann as TriCounty Transportation drivers.
• Taking on Lauren Dumm and Megan Schwartz as sports volunteers.
• Granting a family medical leave for 12 weeks.
• Placing two students at Adelphoi.
Sara Brown was recognized as PMEA Student of the Month for February.