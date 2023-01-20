Sue Hewitt Dance Studio in White Township will hold its annual dance show Saturday, with performances set for 1 and 3 p.m. at the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium.
The Dancers with Heart and Sole charity event is a way for the studio to give back to the community. This year, the show will benefit Hadley’s Heroes. Hadley’s Heroes, a team with the Walk to Cure Arthritis, was created by Hadley Lawer in 2018 and has raised more than $64,000 in five years. Established as a way to give back to the Arthritis Foundation, Hadley’s Heroes aims to bring education and awareness about juvenile arthritis, while raising funds to help find a cure.
A portion of the proceeds also will be donated to local families who have lost their homes to fires this season.
Over the past 16 years, the show has raised more than $92,000. This event is a chance to use the dancers’ creativity and talents to cultivate a show for giving back. The performance is primarily crafted of student choreography and student-made works. The studio’s dance family comes together to help the local community and contributes to make a difference in the lives of others.
General admission is $10, $5 for students and free for anyone age 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only. For more information, visit www.sue hewittdancestudio.com.