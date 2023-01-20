Sue Hewitt Dance Studio in White Township will hold its annual dance show Saturday, with performances set for 1 and 3 p.m. at the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium.

The Dancers with Heart and Sole charity event is a way for the studio to give back to the community. This year, the show will benefit Hadley’s Heroes. Hadley’s Heroes, a team with the Walk to Cure Arthritis, was created by Hadley Lawer in 2018 and has raised more than $64,000 in five years. Established as a way to give back to the Arthritis Foundation, Hadley’s Heroes aims to bring education and awareness about juvenile arthritis, while raising funds to help find a cure.