Sue Hewitt Dance Studio in Indiana will offer the annual Dancers with Heart and Sole event today, with performances set for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium.
The annual charity event is a way for the studio to give back, said Sue Hewitt.
“Over the past 15 years, we have given away over $90,000,” she said. “This show is a chance to use our creativity and talents to cultivate a show for giving back. This performance is primarily crafted of student choreography and student-made works. Our dance family comes together to help our local community and contributes to make a difference in the lives of others. We use the soles of our feet to dance, and our hearts to give others a chance.”
This year, Dancers with Heart and Sole will benefit the Scott A. Salser Memorial Scholarship, which will be given to an Indiana Area High School senior majoring in music education or vocal performance. A small portion of the donated funds will also go to the Dance Family Fund, for a family in need within the studio.
Salser, a retired IAHS vocal music instructor, passed away Dec. 18.
“This year we have chosen to donate our funds to something that is very close to our hearts, and our dance family,” Hewitt said.
General admission is $10, $5 for students and free for anyone age 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only. Masks are required. For more information or to donate if unable to attend, visit www.suehewittdancestudio.com and look for the PayPal donation option.