Dangerously Gorgeous, an eyelash, microblading and nail salon, opened for business Friday at 251 Philadelphia St., in Indiana. At the ribbon cutting were, from left Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman, Emma Slavin, business associate Jamie Barreiro, owner Kenzi Danger Weeling, Mark Hilliard, president Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Madyx Weeling Je’Vicky and Konnie Weeling.
Dangerously Gorgeous opens in Indiana
- By The Indiana Gazette
