Dangerously Gorgeous opens

Dangerously Gorgeous, an eyelash, microblading and nail salon, opened for business Friday at 251 Philadelphia St., in Indiana. At the ribbon cutting were, from left Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman; Emma Slavin; business associate Jamie Barreiro; Dangerously Gorgeous owner Kenzi Danger Weeling; Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard; Madyx Weeling Je’Vicky; and Konnie Weeling.

 Richard Lamberski photo

