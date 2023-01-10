Dancing Partners will resume dancing activities at Sharon’s School of Dance beginning in February.
The group’s schedule includes two types of dance experiences: social dance and line dance.
The social dances are meant to be partner dancing.
Here you will have the experience of dancing to all types of rhythm from ballroom and beyond. Music will support classic ballroom and Latin, plus hustle, west coast and east coast swing, night club and country two-step, etc.
The line dances are also meant to include a variety of tastes with contemporary music, classic rhythms and country.
Instruction and review is provided for the line dances (requests accepted).
Instruction, practice and review are also a part of the social dances with the benefit of an extra dance room for practice and sharing of patterns and dances.
Social dances will be held Feb. 17, March 10, April 21 and May 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sharon’s School of Dance, 496 Ben Franklin Road, White Township. Cost is $6 per person at the door and no membership is required. Dress is casual.
Line dances will be held Feb. 4, March 4, April 8 and May 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sharon’s School of Dance. Cost is $6 per person at the door and no membership is required. Dress is casual.
Note: As long as Covid variant are active, vaccination will be required to attend.
For more information, call (724) 463-3753.
