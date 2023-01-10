Dancing partners

Vicky Westley led a group of Line Dancers last month at Sharon’s School of Dance. Line dances and social dances are sponsored monthly at Sharon’s School of Dance. All are invited and no membership is required. For more information about each of these dance events, call (724) 463-3753.

 Submitted photo

Dancing Partners will resume dancing activities at Sharon’s School of Dance beginning in February.

The group’s schedule includes two types of dance experiences: social dance and line dance.

