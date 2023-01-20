Homer-Center school district staff members presented data during a regular school board meeting Thursday outlining student growth on PSSA and Keystone exam scores for the 2021-22 school year.
The presentation indicated Homer-Center students drastically outperformed state expectations in student growth. Homer-Center’s data team used the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s value-added assessment system (PVAAS) to determine student growth, which calculates the gap between students’ predicted scores and their actual scores.
The data team’s analysis showed Homer-Center students ranked second in the entire state out of 823 schools for growth index in English Language Arts (ELA), grades 7-8. Homer-Center students ranked sixth in the state out of 827 schools for growth in math, grades 7-8, and third in the state out of 764 schools for growth in science, grade 8.
Additionally, for grade 8 PSSA science scores, Homer-Center students ranked ninth in the state out of 620 districts and 57th in the state for Keystone Algebra 1 scores out of 586 districts.
For PSSA math scores, grades 7-8, Homer-Center students ranked 67th in the state out of 834 schools for growth. And for PSSA ELA scores, grades 7-8, Homer-Center students ranked 251st in the state.
“The bottom line is Homer-Center so far outperformed (state) expectations that they ranked in the top 90th percentile of the state,” said high school science teacher and data team member Anthony Buffone.
Homer-Center superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. said the success Homer-Center has seen in student growth is largely due to the district’s teachers.
“The No. 1 factor to student success is the teacher in the classroom. Period,” Cecere said. “And those scores speak volumes of what our teachers are doing.”
Also Thursday, the Homer-Center school board passed a number of motions, including:
• A resolution that the Homer-Center School District will not increase any school tax for the 2023-24 school year at a rate above the Act I index as calculated by the Department of Education — 6 percent.
“Basically, what we’re saying in that resolution is that we won’t increase taxes more than 6 percent in the upcoming budget year,” said Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba. “(This resolution) is required by the state. We have to pass the resolution stating we won’t (raise taxes more than 6 percent), or we’d have to move forward with referendum exceptions. ... So, it’s a matter of procedure. We did do a preliminary budget, and there just isn’t a need for that type of increase next year. There won’t be a need for that type of increase next year.”
• Approving Kayda Trout as a caravan driver for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving the PSBA Resolution calling for charter school funding reform.
• Approving William “Randy” Thomas and Cory Darazio as spare bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving high school band department chair Jon Stolarz and one student to attend All Eastern Band from April 12-16 in Rochester, N.Y. The cost to the district would be $1,350 for registration, lodging and meals and one substitute for three days.
• Approving a blood drive from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2 in the high school gym.
• Employing Jamie Wagner as a cleaner with a 60-day probationary period at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.50 per hour and as per the CBA between the Homer-Center School District and the HCESP.
• Approving Karen Marshall as indoor percussion lead for $1,419.59 in pay.
• Approving Jon Buchanan as indoor assistant for $810.80 in pay.
• Approving Danielle McCormick as indoor guard lead for $1,419.59 in pay.
• Approving indoor percussion volunteers: Alex Detwiler, Luke Parise, Reece Bower, Graceann Bush, Chellise Stolarz and Aaron Main.
• Approving Varsity Football and Homer-Center Football Parents Association to use the high school practice field/complex for the 13th annual Youth Football Camp from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12-15.
• Approving the affiliation agreement for Field Practica and Pre-Clinical and Student Teaching between the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown and Homer-Center School District
• Approving Asher Rehn as a substitute English teacher for grades 7-12.
• Approving Robert Worcester as game manager for $888.63 in extra pay.
• Approving Christopher Garritano and Courtney Scherf as co-yearbook advisors for $972.35 in extra pay each.
• Approving the use of the elementary cafeteria and stage for the sixth grade spelling bee from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3.
• Approving the resignation of Greg Hartnett as elementary art teacher due to retirement after 24 years of service at the district, effective June 2.