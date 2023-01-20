Student growth data

Homer-Center staff members presented data on student growth in PSSA and Keystone exam scores for the 2021-22 school year during a regular school board meeting Thursday. From left are Brianne Major, high school math teacher/co-athletic director; Sarah Cook, mathematics department chair; Anthony Buffone, high school science teacher; Carly Janik, high school math teacher; Laura Goodnack, high school chemistry teacher; and Deanne Magolis, English Language Arts department chair.

 Nathan Zisk, Indiana Gazette

Homer-Center school district staff members presented data during a regular school board meeting Thursday outlining student growth on PSSA and Keystone exam scores for the 2021-22 school year.

The presentation indicated Homer-Center students drastically outperformed state expectations in student growth. Homer-Center’s data team used the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s value-added assessment system (PVAAS) to determine student growth, which calculates the gap between students’ predicted scores and their actual scores.