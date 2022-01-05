Chapter 20 of Disabled American Veterans provided full Thanksgiving turkey dinners on Nov. 19 and then delivered full ham dinners for Christmas and New Year’s on Dec. 17 to local veterans’ shelter residents, disabled veterans, spouses of deceased veterans and their families.
Local DAV members and supporters Mike Jones, Charles “Chip” Dotts, Charlie Dotts, Lou Klucherosky, Dave Marcus, Fred Dawson, Jim Shindehite, George Tate, Dick Rainey and Ted Gordish were among those who delivered more than 100 ham dinners.
DAV completed the meal service mission with the aid of Moose Lodge No. 174 and Women’s Auxiliary, Indiana; Sons of Italy No. 570, Club Savoy, Homer City; Eagles Aerie No. 1488, Blairsville; and supporters of annual DAV fundraising events.