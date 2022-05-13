To whom it may concern —
New engineering plans this week fanned the flames of excitement over the prospect of new dining choices for area residents as the local planning commission in White Township gave a conditional co-ahead to an eastern Pennsylvania developer for the construction of Panera Bread and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar on Oakland Avenue opposite the Aldi market. Under a single roof, Panera would seat as many as 53 and Applebee’s would serve up to 146 diners.
Applebee’s would feature a takeout section and a drive-through service lane would wrap around the Panera side of the building. It’s the latest configuration of proposed tenants for the site where Bob Evans and Chick-Fil-A outlets didn’t materialize, but township leaders hinted at greater traction for the pending design, reporting that the developers have spoken of an “aggressive” approach to meeting final site requirements and moving on with a replacement of the vacant Elkin Hi-Tech, a former manufacturer of mobile cement mixers that relocated in 2013 to Iowa.
The site plan still shows a footprint for what’s now called the later-phase development of a hotel. In 2015, a four-story 83-room Holiday Inn Express was shown on the plan.
Penned into the new site layout is a new township road that would run the edge of the property opposite from the Aldi driveway, parallel with the Marion Center Supply concrete plant. It conceivably would wrap around the cement facility and connect with Lenz Road near the Delaney auto dealerships.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
A face familiar to residents who stop to pay their sewage and water bills or pick up permits at the Homer City Borough office has opted to say so long after more than 35 years of service. Lorena Overman resigned earlier this month as the part-time housekeeper for the municipal center, citing medical reasons in her notice to the manager’s office. Borough council members saluted Overman’s service and expressed regret in accepting her notice.
A fundraising chicken barbecue dinner in April drew more patrons and raised $500 in excess of the 2021 benefit for the Homer City Borough K-9 officer Thor. Patrons dined on full chicken meals, played a 50/50 game and took chances on a basket raffle that, all told, generated $4,135 for the police dog’s upkeep. The K-9’s service has never been sustained by tax dollars, according to borough officials.
History comes alive May 21 at Indiana’s iconic Clark House, home of the Historical and Genealogical Society, as society members standing in as 19th century residents Silas and Clara Clark offer guided tours of their mansion at South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue. Tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m., and the society strongly encourages visitors to reserve tickets early. Reservations may be placed online at the society’s website, hgsic.org/events. Tickets are $10; members receive a discount.
HOIST THE COLORS
Boy Scouts of Troop 11 in Indiana have renewed a popular campaign to dress Indiana area homes in America’s colors on as many as five patriotic holidays this year. The Scouts’ flag subscription program entitles homeowners to have a U.S. Flag flown from a temporary staff on their front lawns from morning to sunset on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. The scouts themselves offer to supply the flags and poles, and take care of the details, from placement to removal. Subscription packages are offered at $50 for the four summer holidays and $60 to add Veterans Day. Residents in the scouts’ service area may contact Kammi Cooper, kam coop5@gmail.com, or Caroline Killam, ckswede@gmail.com, to join the program.
DINNER OFFERINGS
The Indiana Lions Club fundraiser turkey dinner is set for Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., or until sold out, at the Lions Health Camp. This will be the Lions’ last dinner until September.
And a feast of chicken and halupkis made by the volunteers of Christ Our Savior Church on Tanoma Road at Route 286, between Indiana and Clymer, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, serving drive-thru and take-out meals only at $12 a person.
GREEN IN WHITE
White Township’s lush, 250-acre in-town forest, White’s Woods, is the site for a planned informative walk to explore local plant life. Cindy Rogers, president of Evergreen Conservancy, will lead a walk at 10 a.m. May 21 from the North 12th Street entrance along the park’s trail network and introduce walkers to both valuable, rare plants and lurking, invasive species found there.
Friends of White’s Woods is organizing the walking program. Anyone interested may email info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org to learn more.
THE KIND OF NEIGHBOR TO KNOW
Locals in Heilwood hailed the fast and considerate action of Dave Cowles when he discovered smoke coming from a nearby house and went into rescue mode. While he directed a passerby to phone 911, he secured a ladder and helped two people escape from a porch roof where they had been stranded.
Once the emergency had been placed in the hands of Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company and several assisting units, neighbor Carol Marcenzo explains, Cowles made tracks to Coy’s and ordered up several pizzas, a supply of gobs and bottles of cold water and pop for the firefighters.
“This is just one of the many kind things he does not only for the people of Heilwood but for everyone in his life,” Marcenzo told the Gazette.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR …
There’s a focus on one of the lesser-known Indiana County-owned parks at 10 a.m. Saturday as Indiana County Parks & Trails Director Ed Patterson leads a walk through Old Smicksburg Park … a paint party at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, an opportunity for pre-registered guests to make wrapped-canvas or Mason jar wood cutout works … and bingo games both days: a Cherryhill Township fire company fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at the station in Penn Run, and a game to benefit Indiana County Humane Society at 4:30 p.m. (doors opening time) Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Indiana.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
It was 30 years ago in Inside Indiana when Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings noted the end of Taco Bell’s lone presence at Oakland and South 11th streets, where developer Bill Beck began construction of the three-story mixed residential-commercial building that now houses Romeo’s Pizza & Mediterranean Kitchen … Rose Reschini won kudos as a leader of a hearing screening clinic staged at Indiana Mall by Indiana Quota Club … area planners were looking with anticipation to making the Rose Street Bypass a reality (it later opened a direct connection from Oakland Avenue to Wayne Avenue in White Township) … Whites Run Commons, the 58-unit, three-story senior housing complex on North 10th at Oak streets in Indiana, was set to move from blueprint to bulldozer with a planned start of construction that summer … highway construction work had just begun in the vicinity of Route 286 near Windy Ridge Dairy, the first leg of the Route 422 Bypass that made the “bridge to nowhere,” the unfinished span over Wayne Avenue, go somewhere … and while Indiana University of Pennsylvania was planning the late-year groundbreaking for construction of the Eberly College of Business (then carrying an $11 million price tag), the eyes of the community were focused on IUP for the annual commencement ceremony set for that Saturday, May 16, 1992, and the celebrated guest speaker, children’s television host Fred Rogers.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices jumped to the highest in memory this week at $4.49 a gallon at most Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville area stations, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, found an encouraging look at the big picture in the words of TV host Mister Rogers, “The media shows the tiniest percentage of what people do. There are millions and millions of people doing wonderful things all over the world, and they’re generally not the ones being touted in the news.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.