The Dawg Gone Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and noon to 4 p.m. May 2 at 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana, formerly the Woolworths Store. The event benefits the Indiana County Humane Society.
Donation drop offs will be held today, Friday and Monday through April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Mattresses, pillows, large appliances, artificial Christmas trees, encyclopedias, computers, printers, phones, clothing, toilet seats, bowling balls and bowling shoes will not be accepted.
The League of Women’s Voters will also hold a yard sale in conjunction with the event with their regular sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and a $5 bag sale from noon to 4 p.m. May 2.
Collection times for donations will be Friday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Please social distance and wear a mask. Any questions, call Sherry at (724) 465-0255 or Kathie at (724) 599-7946.