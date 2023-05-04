Dawg Gone Flea Market promo
Submitted photo

The annual Dawg Gone Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (box day) at the Mack Park Sportsman’s Barn.

Proceeds benefit the Indiana County Humane Society. Donation drop-offs will be accepted until 8 p.m. today. Mattresses, pillows, large appliances, artificial trees, encyclopedias, computers, printers, phones, clothing, toilet seats, bowling balls and bowling shoes will not be accepted.