The annual Dawg Gone Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (box day) at the Mack Park Sportsman’s Barn.
Proceeds benefit the Indiana County Humane Society. Donation drop-offs will be accepted until 8 p.m. today. Mattresses, pillows, large appliances, artificial trees, encyclopedias, computers, printers, phones, clothing, toilet seats, bowling balls and bowling shoes will not be accepted.
