BLACK LICK — Expressing anguish once more over the discovery of illegal baiting of wildlife during hunting season in Saylor Park, the Burrell Township board of supervisors said the township may impose hunting restrictions in time for spring turkey season.
The supervisors reacted in anger and dismay in December after hunters found a tree stand and a nearby pile of corn to attract whitetail deer in the 38 wooded acres of the park. Officials seized the apparatus and took away the food, and haven’t yet said whether anyone is known to be responsible.
Their concern for lawlessness on the part of at least one hunter had the supervisors worried Wednesday whether an equally reckless hunter could carelessly injure or kill someone and put the township in a position to be sued.
“The big issue is the rifle hunting,” said Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry. “There’s just no safe direction to shoot any gun over there.”
The safe zone for use of firearms is concentrated to the center of the woods. Much of the forest borders properties with occupied homes or commercial structures that are protected by a 150-yard deep buffer where shooting is prohibited. Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said the buffer takes almost half the woods away from hunters; shooting is allowed on only about 20 acres of land.
“If there’s ever an accident, we’re going to be named in a suit. So we may as well curb it before it ever happens,” Supervisor John Shields said.
Banning firearm hunting is the first thing being considered. The next may be to restrict hunting to a limited number of sportsmen through a permit system.
There’s the possibility that a small number of archers may be the only ones allowed in Saylor Park for spring gobbler season beginning April 30.
“We talked about still allowing archery over there. But do we limit it? Or let whoever wants to, to hunt there?” Henry said. “We’d keep track of who’s there; if you have a stand, you’d have to have your tag on it.”
Shacreaw offered to meet with a wildlife conservation officer from Pennsylvania Game Commission for guidance on effective controls to keep the park safe for all sportsmen. And Henry said he would draft an outline of restrictions to be written in the form of an ordinance by the township solicitor.
For years, hunters have taken to the forested part of the 60-plus-acre park during deer season. It’s been such an accepted tradition that hikers and bikers have forsaken the trails of Saylor Park to not interfere with hunting. The supervisors said that the open-land policy has had no repercussions for Burrell Township until now.
“I agree, archery only. And if there’s any problems, eliminate it,” Shacreaw said.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Reported that Misty Carnahan was appointed at a special meeting of the supervisors on Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the board of auditors, enabling the panel to convene next week for the annual review of the township accounts.
Another of the auditors’ duties holds special interest for the supervisors and all the township workers. The auditors are responsible for setting the pay rates for working supervisors (all three are road masters of the labor crew).
On Jan. 3, the supervisors refrained from granting pay raises to all rank-and-file employees and said they would grant an increase matching that approved for the supervisors.
• Agreed to advertise for road material producers’ bids to supply the township’s spring road maintenance needs. Bids will be opened Feb. 16 at the next monthly business meeting.
• Told township residents that Highridge Water Authority has not yet scheduled the start of construction of water lines to serve Campbells Mill and Falling Run roads. The project has been waylaid by budget-busting increases in prices of pipes and other supplies. The supervisors expressed concern that the township may miss a deadline to spend community-development block grant money awarded in 2018 in support of the waterline extension.
The township committed three years of grants to the water project.
“Maybe it is possible that George (Sulkosky, director of Highridge) could spend the first year of money on materials,” Shields suggested.
The supervisors’ worry also is that the money could be permanently lost. The township fell ineligible for future CDBG aid when the 2020 Census showed the population had dropped to fewer than 4,000 residents.