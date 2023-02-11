Mark Luchesa, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Marcello Wealth Management Inc. in Dayton, recently announced his inclusion in LPL’s Freedom Club.
With more than 21,000 LPL-affiliated advisers nationwide, LPL awards this distinction to select advisers based upon their business success.
“On behalf of LPL, I’m thrilled to congratulate Mark,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “It is an honor to support Mark with the technological infrastructure, integrated products and differentiated services that help advisers run a thriving practice. We wish Mark and his entire team even greater success as they continue to help their clients work towards their financial goals in the years ahead.”
Luchesa is based in western Pennsylvania and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.
He is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisers in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.
Luchesa brings 29 years of financial industry experience.