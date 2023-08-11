A tradition that has lasted 142 years will continue starting Saturday.
The 142nd Great Dayton Fair will start at 10 a.m. with the Antique Tractor Pull and Factory Field Stock, said Alice Ferringer, Dayton Fair Board secretary said. Activities will continue on Sunday with the Horse and Pony Pulling Contest starting at 1 p.m., followed by the Vespers church service at 7 p.m. and the crowning of the 2023 Dayton Fair Queen at 8 p.m.
This year’s candidates for that honor are:
• Skylee McDonald, 18, of Punxsutawney, a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
• Brianna Atherton, 16, of Dayton, a junior at West Shamokin High School and a member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company.
• Mackenzie Baker, 17, of Kittanning, a senior at West Shamokin High School.
The fair opens on Aug. 12 and will run through Aug. 19.
“On the grounds, there will be lots of activities like a petting zoo, wood carving, tin smithing, Circus Incredible, the space adventure set up, entertainment on the free stage, a community pet show and hog calling, as well as all the games, vendors and food vendors,” Ferringer said.
One change this year will be the gate fee, which has increased to $15.
However, Ferringer said, on Tuesday and Thursday, two people will be able to enter for the price of one.
“So, bring a friend on Tuesday and Thursday,” she said.
On Thursday, Ferringer said the Golden Agers, senior citizens and veterans will be allowed free admission to the grounds. However, if they want to go on rides or attend events, they will have to pay the gate fee.
Another change this year is the disability parking spaces have been moved from being near gate four and relocating to being near gate three.
“Gate four is on a hill and that is not a good place for handicapped people to park,” she said. “I think (the change to gate three) will be much better.”
Highlights throughout the week Ferringer said will be the Christian Concert starting at 7 p.m. Monday; the Kids Motorcycle & ATV Fun Show starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Power Pulling Productions Presents Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Along With Dayton Fair Open Classes truck and tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing at 7 p.m. Thursday; the Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m. Friday; and Rodeo by Bull Ride Mania starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19, which will be followed by fireworks.
Ferringer said another addition to this year’s events is live artisan demonstrations in the Main Exhibit Building, which will include tatting, collaging, paper piercing, denim aprons and several others. These demonstrations will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The fair wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers and sponsors, Ferringer said.
“It’s a great community event,” she said. “There are a lot of volunteers working there.”
Another highlight of the fair will be the Junior Livestock Auction, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Buyers come from all around to purchase the animals that have been shown off during the week,” she said.
There will also be harness racing at noon on Wednesday and Thursday.
Dennis Phillips is associate editor of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. Jessica Uptegraph of the Gazette contributed to this story.
