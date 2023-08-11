A tradition that has lasted 142 years will continue starting Saturday.

The 142nd Great Dayton Fair will start at 10 a.m. with the Antique Tractor Pull and Factory Field Stock, said Alice Ferringer, Dayton Fair Board secretary said. Activities will continue on Sunday with the Horse and Pony Pulling Contest starting at 1 p.m., followed by the Vespers church service at 7 p.m. and the crowning of the 2023 Dayton Fair Queen at 8 p.m.