Rylee Ewing, left, was crowned the 2022 Dayton Fair Queen and Samantha Kriley was named runner-up on Sunday as events kicked off at the fairgrounds this weekend.
Rylee, 18, is the daughter of Mark and Amber Ewing, of Punxsutawney, and a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Samantha, 18, is the daughter of William and Sandra Kriley, of Rural Valley, and a 2022 graduate of Lenape Technical School. Samantha also received the Essay Scholarship Award.
The Dayton Fair continues this week and the carnival midway opens for rides at 6 p.m. today. For the full schedule, visit daytonfair.org.