Dayton Fair queen and runner-up

Rylee Ewing, left, was crowned the 2022 Dayton Fair Queen and Samantha Kriley was named runner-up on Sunday as events kicked off at the fairgrounds this weekend.

Rylee, 18, is the daughter of Mark and Amber Ewing, of Punxsutawney, and a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.

