Rylee Ewing, the 2022 Dayton Fair Queen, stopped Friday to pose for a photo with Dr. Mehmet Oz during his visit to the Dayton Fair. Oz is the Republican nominee for the 2022 U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Ewing, 18, of Punxsutawney, was crowned fair queen Aug. 14. She is the daughter of Mark and Amber Ewing, of Punxsutawney, and a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Dayton Fair queen meets Dr. Oz
- By The Indiana Gazette
