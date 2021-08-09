The Dayton Fair is set to get underway beginning with some early events before its official start on Sunday.
After a year full of fairs canceled due to the pandemic, fair president Larry Marshall says people are excited to come back.
“People are very eager for the fair this year,” he said. “The office has been very busy with a lot of people bringing in entries. Everyone behind the scenes has been keeping busy.”
The busy hustle and bustle of behind the scenes, however, are some of Marshall’s favorite parts of the fair. It’s a fair he’s had a long history with as well.
“I could count all of the days I’ve missed the fair since I was 16 years old, on one hand,” he said. “I love this fair. I’ve been on the board since 2009 and have been the president since 2013. I enjoy getting things ready and making the fair ready to be the place where people want to go.”
The fair will offer a lot of things for guests this year. Kicking off things early on Saturday, Aug. 14, the fair will feature an Antique Tractor Pull scheduled for noon as well as the first round of judging for main exhibit building entries.
Entries come from members of the community as well as from a lot of 4-H members, something that Marshall appreciates.
“We always get a lot of 4-H involvement,” Marshall said. “It’s something the kids look forward to and it’s great to see them get involved and get excited.”
A Century Farm recognition will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a community church service in the grandstand at 7 p.m. and the crowing of the fair queen at 8 p.m.
The fair will officially open at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, with amusement rides opening at 5 p.m. Monday night will also feature a Sanctus Real Christian concert in the grandstands. Visitors to the fair have the option to pay an additional $5 fee to stand on the track for the concert.
Marshall said that this Christian concert is thanks to the work of local churches.
“We get a lot of support from them,” he said. “They bring in a lot of donations and some local businesses chip in to help with donations for entertainment too. It’s always a big draw.”
Tuesday will be Sen. Joe Pittman day at the fair and will feature various livestock judging as well as a concert by country artist Chris Higbee in the grandstands at 7 p.m.
Higbee, from Dawson, in Fayette County, is an IUP graduate, Marshall said. “He plays the fiddle really well,” he added.
S&T Bank day will be held Wednesday. Harness racing will be held in the grandstands at noon and a community pet show will be featured on the free stage at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a mini horse fun show in the horse arena at 6:30 p.m.
Marshall said that the free stage has been given a facelift recently.
“We just remodeled it,” he said. “It’s a stage where anyone can come to perform for free. It’s free to watch and people can come and perform karaoke or sing or do whatever, they’re welcome to do it.”
Marshall said that the funds for remodeling were thanks to help from Elderton Bank. “They really helped us out with the project and we really appreciate them.”
Wednesday’s highlight will be the power pull event beginning at 7 p.m. This power pull is being brought to the fair by Lucas Oil and is a pro pulling league along with Dayton Fair open classes. Classes featured in the pull include: limited pro/super farm tractors; super stock 4x4 trucks; limited pro stock diesel 4x4 trucks; pro stock 4x4 trucks; 8,000# open street diesel 4x4 trucks; and 10,500# open farm tractor.
The fair will offer a special discount to veterans and active military members age 62 and older. Those who meet these qualifications will be given free admission to the grounds only. Admission for the evening grandstand activities, amusement rides or any other admission requiring activity, must have the purchase of a $10 stamp.
Thursday also will offer harness racing at noon and off-road vehicle drag racing at 7 p.m.
Both features will take place in the grandstands.
Friday night boasts the demolition derby at 7 p.m. And the week ends with Saturday and Rafter Z Rodeo at 7 p.m. There also will be a fireworks show presented by STARFIRE after the rodeo.
For anyone coming to the Dayton fair this year, there’s bound to be something to catch their interest.
“It’s always a good time,” Marshall said. “I’m excited for people to come out and enjoy the fair.”