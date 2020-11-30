McCALMONT TOWNSHIP — An Armstrong County man was killed after a motorcycle hit a utility pole along Panic-Knoxdale Road in Jefferson County on Nov. 21, state police at Punxsutawney reported Sunday.
Investigators said a Kawasaki ZX636-C driven by Michael Shrecengost Jr., of Dayton, left more than 300 feet of skid and yaw marks on the road then traveled almost 200 feet more through the gravel shoulder and a grass field before it hit the pole at 5:51 p.m.
Shrecengost, 23, died while aboard a medical helicopter heading to a hospital, police said.