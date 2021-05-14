EMLENTON — A Dayton Borough man remains missing as emergency personnel continue to search for him, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Joshua Bauer.
Colt Evan Snyder, 20, still hasn’t been found since he was first reported missing by his family on April 30, Bauer said. Snyder was last seen leaving his residence around 4:30 p.m. on that date.
At approximately 11:22 p.m. April 30, a blue Subaru Impreza was located abandoned, and still running, on the Emlenton Bridge near the 44.5 mile marker of I-80 westbound in Richland Township, Clarion County. The vehicle found to be registered to Snyder.
Snyder is described as a White male, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a brown coat, black-and-white Adidas shorts, and black-and-white colored shoes.
Next week, weather permitting, search helicopters and boats will be used to search the area, including south of the Emlenton Bridge, Foxburg, and the Parker area, Bauer said.
Anyone who comes into contact with Snyder, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact PSP Trooper Bauer at 814-226-1710.
