A deadline is fast approaching for applications for independent evaluations of how water quality was impacted by the Energy Transfer LP pipelines in the Pittsburgh area and across southern Pennsylvania.
One pipeline is the $2.5 billion Mariner East 2, which crosses 17 counties including Indiana where it runs through Burrell, West Wheatfield and East Wheatfield township.
As part of the agreement where Energy Transfer pleaded no contest to criminal charges related to conduct during the eight-year construction of Mariner East 2 across the state’s southern tier and the Revolution pipeline in Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of those pipelines and, in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing impacted private water supplies.
So far, Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said, more than 150 Pennsylvania residents have contacted it for water tests.
Shapiro’s office said residents interested in receiving a water test should know that there are no distance limits from the Mariner East 2 pipeline that would impact their eligibility to apply for a water test.
The office also said an independent, professional geologist will review water testing and advise on water quality and impact, and that a panel of three professional geologists will be announced by the Office of Attorney General next week.