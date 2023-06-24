The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, expect to continue contract talks well past Friday’s expiration date for the current four-year APSCUF-PASSHE contract.
Spokespersons for both sides said faculty contract negotiations continued Wednesday and Thursday, dealing with distance education, student feedback, bargaining-unit work, and athletic directors.
APSCUF and PASSHE spokespersons said the negotiation teams are scheduled to meet again July 26 through 28, with the next news release about the talks to be issued after that multi-day session concludes.
Then, the said, more sessions are in the works for August.
The two sides said the current four-year contract will remain in effect beyond the June 30, 2023, expiration date while negotiations continue.
They said negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks, and noted that, in the past, APSCUF faculty worked more than a year with an expired contract.
APSCUF has some 5,000 members at IUP and other PASSHE institutions.
