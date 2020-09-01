So reminded Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, in an email forwarding the latest results from Partnership Specialist Richard Buck at the Philadelphia Regional Census Center.
Buck said 67.7 percent of Pennsylvania households have self-responded, while another 17.4 percent have been counted by visiting enumerators, bringing the statewide total to 85.1 percent.
The state specialist said there has been a 64.3 percent self-response to date in Indiana County, still 1.1 percent behind the 65.4 percent rate reported at this stage in the 2010 Census count.
A total for visiting enumerators was not available in the county/municipal counts.
Compared to neighboring counties, Indiana still is behind Westmoreland (72 percent to date), Cambria (68.3 percent) and Armstrong (65.5 percent) counties, and ahead of Clearfield (63.2 percent) and Jefferson (60 percent).
Responses to date among Indiana County’s 38 municipalities range from 75.3 percent in Black Lick Township to 29 percent in Creekside, in both cases slightly ahead of 10 years ago.
White Township remains in the middle at 66.8 percent, down 9 percent from a decade ago, while Indiana Borough is near the bottom at 49.5 percent, down from 62.5 percent at this stage of the 2010 Census.
Buck also said census data helps shape communities.
“From disaster planning to small business development, Medicare Part B to highway construction, policymakers use census data to plan and fund many programs that affect rural communities,” the Philadelphia-based specialist said.
He also said census data shapes programs related to rural education, business enterprise grants, home rental assistance and housing preservation grants, water and waste disposal systems, wildlife grants and hunter education and safety.