The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has issued a reminder that Sunday is the deadline to register for the eighth Leadership Indiana County class, a 10-week, two-hour lunchtime course starting Sept. 13, to be conducted at the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
According to center and program Director Dr. Erick Lauber, the Leadership Indiana County program cultivates, develops, and nurtures potential leaders within the Indiana County community. He said it stimulates change by providing leadership training designed to identify, involve, educate and motivate.
