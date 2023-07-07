It has been an eventful year for Julia King.
The daughter of David and Catherine King, of Graceton, achieved high honors in every grading period of her senior year at Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School.
She made the 2023 Heritage All-Conference Softball Team, and was part of Homer-Center’s softball, golf and swimming teams and its marching band.
She again planted vegetable gardens, as she’s done since she was 2 years old, was involved in Homer-Center’s student council, Interact Club, Health Careers Club and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and has been involved in Our Lady of Assumption parish in Coral.
And she served as the 2022 Indiana County Fair queen.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I had a chance,” King said after winning the title last summer. “I was utterly shocked. I underestimate myself.”
The search is on for her successor. The deadline is less than a week away for entrants seeking to be the 2023 Indiana County Fair queen.
The contest is open to females between the ages of 16 and 20 years old who either live, attend school or participate in a 4H/FFA program primarily meeting in Indiana County.
Organizers say the Fair Queen Program is to encourage the promotion of agricultural fairs and to create better relations between youths and adults in both rural and urban settings. The winner gets either a $750 scholarship toward future education or a $500 prize, and is eligible to compete in January in Hershey for the State Fair Queen title.
Travel and housing expenses for the trip to the state queen competition will be arranged and paid for by the Indiana County Fair Board.
There also is an alternate fair queen named, who will receive $100. In 2022, taking alternate queen honors for a second straight year was Morgan Chichy, who was entering her senior year at United High School.
One can download an entry from indianacountyfair.com. Entries are to be postmarked by Thursday, July 13, and sent to Indiana County Fair Queen, c/o Vickie Enciso, 102 Nicola Lane, Indiana, PA 15701.
Those with questions can call (724) 349-5508.
“I remember looking around to see who I was sitting by so I could be the first one to congratulate the new queen,” Julia King wrote for the program for what is going to be the 160th Indiana County Fair, during the week before Labor Day as is the county’s tradition.
“Much to my surprise they announced my name,” she recalled. “I was competing against six other amazing girls each with their own unique accomplishments, and no matter how much I wanted to be queen, I did not think I had a chance.”
Those wanting to see if they have a chance have to enter no later than Thursday, July 13, and meet some conditions.
An entrant:
• Must have her parent or guardian’s consent.
• Be single, never married, have had no children and must not marry, nor get pregnant during her reign.
• Must not be a former fair queen or state fair queen contestant.
• Must attend a mandatory meeting the last week of July — presenting a three-to-five minute speech on “Why You Should Come To My Fair.”
And, of course, the winner has to be available during the fair, which opens with harness racing Aug. 24 and 25, then is a full-blown event from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 at J.S. Mack Community Park in White Township.
The new Indiana County Fair Queen will be announced and presented at the fair’s opening ceremonies, Aug. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.
“Since I was a little kid, I looked forward to fair week as one of the best times of the year,” King wrote. “(2022) would prove no different. Throughout the week I had the privilege of experiencing the fair from a completely different point of view. The fair week, although (it) finished quicker than I would have liked, brought on a lot of ‘firsts’ that without being crowned I would have never done.
“I participated in my first milk chugging competition and got to make butter with Sheriff (Robert E.) Fyock,” she continued. “I got to hand out awards to many deserving kids and announce the big acts in the grandstands every night. It was a unique experience that I will never forget.”
She received a scholarship, and went on to more experiences after Labor Day.
“It has felt amazing throughout my reign to teach others about agriculture and the importance of it,” King said. “I was able to represent my fair proudly at the 2023 PA State Fair Queen Convention. I had the support of the amazing board that work endlessly hard to put on a great fair each and every year. I am proud that I got to work alongside them as the Indiana County Fair Queen.”
That fair program also has an entry form for the Fair Queen contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.