A transition has begun in the administration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The university announced last week that Dr. Lara Luetkehans, dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications, will serve as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, effective Aug. 20 when Dr. Timothy Moerland retires.
In a university news release, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said Luetkehans, 53, will serve as interim holder of the university’s No. 2 position until a national search is completed for Moerland’s permanent successor — but won’t be a “placeholder,” as she continues the work of Strategic Planning and IUP NextGen and “engaging the community to come together” after a difficult year.
“IUP NextGen” refers to the university’s bid to create what it calls a stronger, more student-centered university, under a plan meant to go into effect this fall.
“Dr. Luetkehans is an experienced member of the IUP community and has been a key partner in our ongoing commitment to student success across the university, while moving the College of Education and Communications forward in our goal to become more student-centered,” Driscoll said. “As a leader, she’s a collaborative team builder; a very careful listener and thinker who gathers and considers many opinions and key information before making a decision.”
University officials said Luetkehans has led many initiatives to advance the College of Education and Communications, including a 2017 name change as a result of work to rebuild and rebrand the College.
For the last five years, she has partnered with IUP’s Office of International Education for an immersive professional development program for international teachers, which has provided more than $1 million in grant funds to IUP for the program.
She also has successfully guided her college through a number of professional accreditations and reaffirmation of accreditations.
“I’m honored to be asked to serve IUP in this capacity, and I look forward to working closely with President Driscoll and all members of the campus community to continue our work toward realizing the vision of IUP NextGen and our student-centered Strategic Plan,” Luetkehans said. “We have a dedicated faculty and staff who have proven this past year that we can rise to meet even the most unexpected challenges. I am eager to see what we can accomplish together this coming year.”
Moerland, who turns 65 the day before his retirement takes effect, also was chosen after a national search to succeed Dr. Gerald W. Intemann. Intemann was named provost in 2008 and served for a time as interim president between the resignation of Dr. Tony Atwater and the hiring of Driscoll.
Intemann’s departure attracted 64 applications, from which nine semi-finalists were interviewed, including Moerland, who was among four finalists who came to Indiana for a second interview late in 2012.
Luetkehans joined the IUP community in July 2013, six months after Moerland was named provost. Both came to IUP from the Midwest.
Moerland was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Kent State University, where he served as a professor of biological sciences. Prior to that, he was chairman of the biological science department at Florida State University.
Moerland holds a doctorate in zoology from the University of Maine and a bachelor’s in biology from Michigan State University.
Luetkehans came to IUP from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill., where she served as a department chair and faculty in educational technology, research and assessment. She earned her doctorate in instructional technology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., her master’s in library and information science from Dominican University in River Forest, Ill., and her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Loyola University in Chicago.