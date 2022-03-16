Tuesday marked the 49th anniversary of the death of FBI Special Agent Greg Spinelli, a Johnstown native raised in Indiana, and graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, who was slain March 15, 1973, while in pursuit of a suspected bank robber in Charlotte, N.C.
Retired Special Agent Bob Garrity shared memories of training with Spinelli at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., as he joined other investigators and Spinelli’s relatives and friends at Spinelli’s grave in St. Bernard Cemetery in White Township.
Spinelli, 24, is the youngest FBI agent killed in the line of duty.
Spinelli’s older brother, George Spinelli, joined the FBI in the wake of Greg’s death and was laid to rest next to him in 2017.