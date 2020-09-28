Jimmy Stewart’s personal airplane has been on display for almost a month at the Indiana County Airport. A dedication ceremony, with a decidedly educational approach, drew maybe 100 area dignitaries and aviation enthusiasts on Saturday.
A cooperative breeze spun the Cessna 310F’s propellers and turned the aircraft on its black steel pedestal on the grounds along Airport Road.
Members of the local Experimental Aircraft Association celebrated the 5-year project to bring the plane back to where Stewart is believed to have piloted it with his family several times for visits in the 1960s.
But it was the man from Texas who stole the show.
It was John Hurn, an unexpected late addition to the agenda, who drew the only standing ovation of the day.
It was Hurn, whose name appears only in a photo caption in the souvenir program for the event, who was asked to autograph some spectators’ copies of the program.
It was Hurn who saved the neglected aircraft from scrap recycling.
“I learned as a little boy that if found a pocket knife somewhere, it probably belonged to somebody that needed it back,” Hurn said. “And I used those same principles when the lady who was the manager at the airport called and said, ‘We have an old airplane sitting there in the grass, would you see what you could do with it, Mr. Hurn?’”
He studied Federal Aviation Administration records to positively trace the ownership of the abandoned plane.
“I found out there was a guy named Jimmy something and he financed it through a bank in California,” Hurn said. “Later on, someone said that was Jimmy Stewart, the movie actor. So we looked a little more, and that was his address. And this was Jimmy Stewart’s 310. And I said, ‘We’ve got to do something important with this. It’s more than just a pocket knife.’”
Along with recounting the rescue, Hurn talked about his life in aviation. He served 30 years in the Navy, retired in 1975 after service in Vietnam, where he flew helicopters 97 times to pick up and rescue wounded troops from the jungles. Combat disabled, and clutching a worn Bible, he spoke from his wheelchair rather than at the podium.
Hurn, who spent time in the Pacific Rim in a career as a Microsoft engineer, told of rescuing nine children from Vietnam over the years and raising them in the U.S.
In Washington, he also worked for Boeing and logged 374 hours as a test pilot for new aircraft.
He now runs an aviation consultancy in Arlington, Texas. He turns 81 on Wednesday.
He choked up during his remarks.
He told of his 51-year-old son’s death one week earlier, and of his daughter’s wedding that he missed Saturday in Texas.
“I’m not there; I wanted to come here,” Hurn said. “It’s hard to be everywhere you want to go.”
But his reward, he said, was meeting the EAA and airport representatives who saw the Stewart Cessna project to completion.
“It’s good to meet people that are my friends,” Hurn said.
Keith Rearick, member of Chapter 993 of the EAA (and on the boards of the Airport Authority and James M. Stewart Museum Foundation) told of Stewart’s lifelong fascination with flying, love for aviation and fulfilled dream of being a military pilot.
“The bug was with me ever since I could remember. I’m flying today because I can’t help myself. I’m just nuts about, it that’s all,” Rearick quoted from a Stewart biography.
Stewart’s storied military career ran more than 27 years, from World War II service as a bomb squadron commander in the Army Air Corps beginning in 1941 to his retirement as a brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve in 1968.
Harold “Woody” Wood, seen by fellow EAA members as the leader of the Cessna 310 restoration project, detailed the group’s step-by-step rescue operation, from hauling the inoperable airplane from Texas to Indiana, rounding up the resources to rebuild the plane to its fresh-from-the-factory look, to having it hoisted to the top of pedestal four weeks ago.
Wood hailed Rearick, Tip Ruffner, Joe George and Ron Powell as sparkplugs of the effort. He memorialized the late Ivan Stefanik for his role in the rescue.
He singled out Chuck Jessen, a Mill Valley, Calif., Cessna enthusiast who helped to make the connection between the abandoned airplane in a Dallas area hanger with its celebrated former owner, and put it in Hurn’s hands.
Wood put an exclamation point on his story by playing a recording of Stewart — his conversation with air traffic control as he asked and was cleared to land his Cessna at the Palm Springs, Calif., airport.
“Okey dokey, thank you,” Stewart acknowledged his approach instruction.
Ruffner, the chairman of the Airport Authority and board member Jim Duncan, of Luxenberg’s Jewelers, presented a gift to thank Wood for his part in the restoration — a replica of a tie clip in the shape of an airplane propeller worn often by Stewart.
There was no shortage of appreciation shown for the restoration effort. No lack of appreciation for the potential of the Cessna display as one more attraction in the life of Jimmy Stewart for visitors to see in the actor’s hometown. No failure to see the prestige that the plane can bring the county-owned airfield, where more than 40 owners have their craft tied down.
“Thank you … for making our mission statement of this airport that doesn’t sit on a shelf,” county Commissioner Robin Gorman said. And she quoted from the airport’s mission statement.
“The last sentence says, ‘Our primary focus is to grow and enhance local aviation, business and community service.’ This is a testament to all three.
“Instead of looking backward today … I like to look forward at what your Airport Authority Board and its leadership is doing to take us all forward, and our airport, into our future.”
A locally run flight school has 30 students enrolled. The Civil Air Patrol has an active squadron operating from the airfield. The county commissioners last week allocated CARES Act money to install a contactless, self-fueling station for flyers at the airport. The authority board is writing a 20-year master plan, she said.
“Planning is the first step in helping people to vision and see what’s possible in our future,” she said. “They say, if you can’t see it, it likely never happens.
“And phase two of this dedication project today … is a playground! Something that families can come in and enjoy, and begin to educate themselves on their airport and what an asset it is.
“Thank you for your interest and collaboration and partnership in this airport. It’s an exciting ride along with the airport and its leadership to see what projects we might land.”