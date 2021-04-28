A dedication ceremony in honor of Dr. Patricia C. Hilliard Robertson will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Homer City Fire Hall, 25 Church St., Homer City.
Join members of the Homer-Center Historical Society, the Hilliard family, elected officials and other members of the community for a brief ceremony on the occasionof the dedication of the bridge on U.S. Route 119 South in honor and memory of Hilliard Robertson, a NASA astronaut and physician, originally from Homer City and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The ceremony is planned for outdoors, but it will take place inside the Homer City Fire Hall if there is inclement weather.
COVID-appropriate, takeaway refreshments will be provided by the Homer City Area Business Association.
For more information, contact Rick Jones, Homer-Center Historical Society, at (724) 840-7859