Indiana County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb has been elected by the Indiana County Republican Committee to replace Gilbert Woodley as chairman.
In a release issued by the party committee Thursday night, it was reported that Woodley has stepped down to volunteer on various political campaigns.
The committee said Degenkolb, a former math teacher and county commissioner who has held his current county row office since 2010, will fill the chairmanship until May 2022 when a new cycle of electing party officers occurs.
“I plan to lead the county party toward this common vision of unity, community leadership and the attraction of voters to the positive ideals of conservatism,” said Degenkolb, who, with his wife, Cathy, have been active committee members from Grant Township.
“I had mixed emotions leaving as chairman,” Woodley said.
“My entire family was involved in my chairmanship and we enjoyed the various avenues of the position. With Randy at the helm, I know the county committee will have strong leadership and remain vibrant.”
Other positions are unchanged, including Ted Predko as committee vice chairman, Kimberly McCullough as secretary and Maria Jack as treasurer. Jesse Daniel and Patty Streams-Warman serve as county representatives to the Republican State Committee.