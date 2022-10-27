Delaney Chevrolet is partnering with Indiana Area Soccer Boosters on the Chevy Youth Sports program, a partnership program to provide an opportunity for local youth sports leagues to grow.
The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Indiana Area Soccer Boosters with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.
“Sports can help kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Mark Lauver, general sales manager for Delaney Chevrolet. “Delaney Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Indiana Area Soccer Boosters bring so many smiles to kids and families in Indiana. Chevy believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”