Delaney donation

Delaney Chevrolet recently donated $1,000 to the Indiana Area Soccer Boosters.

 Submitted photo

Delaney Chevrolet is partnering with Indiana Area Soccer Boosters on the Chevy Youth Sports program, a partnership program to provide an opportunity for local youth sports leagues to grow.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Indiana Area Soccer Boosters with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.

