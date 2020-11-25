Delaney Chevrolet is partnering with Indiana Area Soccer Boosters on the Chevy Youth Sports program.
The partnership features a one-time $1,000 contribution to assist the boosters with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.
“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Delaney Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Indiana Area Soccer Boosters bring so many smiles to kids and families in Indiana,” Mark Lauver, Chevy sales manager for Delaney Chevrolet, said in a news release.
The program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country.
In 2020, nearly 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.