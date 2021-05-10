The 2021 Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival welcomes festival audiences back to downtown Indiana May 29.
This year’s lineup keeps it closer to home, focusing on notable regional acts and featuring some familiar faces — such as Pittsburgh’s First Lady of the Blues, Miss Freddye, who performed here in 2019.
A full day’s worth of jazz and blues will range from student performances to jazz headliner Firm Roots, a sextet appearing courtesy of the August Wilson Center and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
Like many events, DCWJBF hit pause last year for the pandemic. It returns this year as one of the first outdoor events of note held locally. Precautions will include adhering to the latest CDC guidelines regarding masking and social distancing.
To provide room for attendees to spread out, the festival plans to relocate to Philadelphia Street from its usual home in IRMC Park. The event will stretch from the 700 block to the 900 block.
Anyone requiring a seat during the festival is asked to bring their own chairs. Seating will not be provided to limit high-touch surfaces.
Attendees 21 and older may responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages within the confines of the festival. Beer will be available to purchase on site from sponsors Levity Brewing Company and Noble Stein Brewing Company.
The music will continue at after-hours shows around town with venues and details to be announced.
The festival’s re-emergence would not be possible without the support of its partners including longtime naming sponsor Delaney Chevrolet; the Indiana County Endowment; and jazz headliner sponsors the August Wilson Center and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Marketing support is again provided by the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
Find the festival page on Facebook and visit Westsyl vaniaJazzAndBlues.org for updates.
The 2021 schedule is as follows, as is subject to change:
• 11 -11:45 a.m. Forest Hills High School Combo featuring Don Aliquo Jr.
Saxophonist Don Aliquo Jr. is the 2021 DCWJBF educator and will open the festival with the student combo.
A professor at Middle Tennessee State University, his live album “The Innocence of Spring” was nominated as one of National Public Radio’s Top 10 jazz recordings of 2019.
He returns to the stage at 1 p.m. with his father, Don Aliquo Sr.
Also an educator, Don Aliquo Sr. has performed with luminaries including Tony Bennett, Lena Horne, Mel Tormé and Johnny Mathis. In 2016, the father-son duo recorded an album appropriately titled “Fathers and Sons.”
• 12-12:45 p.m. Ferguson Nonette: Birth of the Cool
A nonette (combination of nine) of locally-based musicians will pay tribute to Miles Davis and his groundbreaking 1957 album. Two of the arrangements performed will feature a female vocal lead, DCWJBF alumna Laura Ferguson, instead of trumpet.
• 1-2 p.m. Don Aliquo Jr. and Don Aliquo Sr.
• 2:15-3:15 p.m. Black Cat Moan
The Johnstown original blues-roots act won a berth in the 2016 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., and have opened for Tab Benoit and Buddy Guy. They continue to accumulate a festival and club following by “bringing a new vibe to a classic art form.”
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. Echoes
This collective ensemble, which has toured internationally, fuses electronica, improvisation and “unorthodox instrumentation” into a unique sound. Its individual members are highly accomplished in their own rights, having performed at venues including the Detroit Jazz Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Boston’s Symphony Hall.
• 4:45-5:45 p.m. Jimmy Adler
The Pittsburgh bluesman also appeared on the Westsylvania stage in 2018. The Front Magazine describes his style as “reminiscent of grandma’s pot roast … one d- — good meal that will leave everyone satisfied.” Adler’s 2020 album “Sweet Memories” was recorded in Indiana’s Electric Larry Land Studio.
• 6-7:15 p.m. Firm Roots, presented by the August Wilson Center and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
“Made up of some of the finest musicians from Pittsburgh, PA and the tri-state area,” members of this jazz sextet have appeared on Grammy-winning and nominated albums, toured nationally and internationally and have won awards in their own right.
• 7:30-9 p.m. Miss Freddye
Pittsburgh’s “First Lady of the Blues,” the award-winning Miss Freddye appeared at Westsylvania in 2019. Accolades include two Blues Foundation Awards nominations for her 2017 album “Lady Of The Blues.” In 2020, her recording of the century-old spiritual “Wade In the Water” reached No. 2 on the international iTunes Gospel sales charts and made the European indie radio charts.