The 2022 Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival welcomes festival audiences back to downtown Indiana, returning to its traditional home in IRMC Park for a May 28 renewal.
As always, admission is free to the day-long festival. After-hours shows at local venues will keep the party going following the final performance.
This year’s lineup ranges from familiar faces to a jazz headliner led by an internationally renowned Cuban artist.
Appearing with the generous support of jazz headliner sponsors, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Hugo Cruz is an award-winning composer, drummer and percussionist. He is the leader of Caminos, a band fusing the rhythms and melodies of Afro-Cuban, Cuban and American music in an original contemporary expression that honors traditional Cuban form.
Caminos have performed at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival 2019, Fábrica de Artes in Havana, Cuba, Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020, Pittonkatonk Festival, City of Asylum, The Frick Museum, Musicalidades, Market Square and Con Alma.
Also topping the bill is blues headliner Gentleman Brawlers. The Brooklyn six-piece are psychedelic Afro-soul revivalists, known for infusing throwback electronica and acid rock into their funk-based compositions.
Notable performances include opening for Grammy award-winning artists Fantastic Negrito and Los Amigos Invisibles, “Daryl’s House,” Princeton University’s Terrace F. Club, Bethlehem’s Musikfest, WNYC’s The Greene Space and an in-studio appearance on WBEZ Chicago (home of NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” and “This American Life”).
Veteran BBC music writer Tom Robinson has called the ‘Brawlers “a virtuoso live band, grooving together like a beautifully engineered machine.”
The free festival would not be possible without the support of its partners including longtime naming sponsor Delaney Chevrolet. Marketing support is again provided by the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
Find the festival page on Facebook and visit WestsylvaniaJazzAndBlues.org for updates.
The 2022 schedule is as follows, and is subject to change:
• 11 a.m. Hugo Cruz with the Marion Center High School Jazz Band
• Noon: 116 Trio
The 116 Trio offers a fresh take on standards of the jazz songbook. It grew from three members of the IUP Jazz Ensemble playing a weekly jam session at Josephine’s Pizzeria & Enoteca, the popular downtown Indiana eatery. The members are Lily Carone (piano and vocals), John Makara (bass) and Paxton Mentnech (drums).
• 1 p.m. Alex Price Septet
Familiar to DCWJBF audiences as the guitarist/bandleader of the jazz fusion ensemble The Inner Urge, Alex is a guitarist, violinist and educator. Alex performs across the region as a violinist/violist with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and other regional symphonies. He is a 2016 music graduate (BFA and BSEd) of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a current master’s student in music performance at Duquesne University.
• 2:30 p.m. Jukehouse Bombers
Festival veterans, this hometown “down and dirty Rock-N-Blues band” formed in 2011 claims three albums of original music and has supported national acts including Sonny Landreth, .38 Special, Ana Popovic and more.
• 4 p.m. Paolo Schianchi Trio
Paolo Schianchi is a guitarist, composer, arranger, researcher and inventor. He has mastered all existing variations of the guitar, from the Renaissance lute to electric guitars, to unique instruments of his own design, including a 49-string guitar, and the Octopus® guitar system. The Octopus® system enables him to play several guitars contemporaneously using both hands and feet.
• 5:45 p.m. Hugo Cruz and Caminos. Presented by the August Wilson Center and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
• 7:30 p.m. Gentleman Brawlers