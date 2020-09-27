Delaney Chevrolet in Indiana recently was awarded the 2019 Mark of Excellence Award, one of 543 Chevy dealerships nationwide to win the recognition.
The honor is based on superior customer sales, service and experience, according to Chevrolet.
Celebrating the award were, from left, Jenna Jones, Chevrolet zone manager; Barre Bell, general manager, Delaney Automotive Group; Jack Delaney, owner, Delaney Automotive Group; Brian Kirsch, Chevrolet district sales manager; Billy Harris, director of sales; and Dennis Sankey and Mark Lauver, sales managers.