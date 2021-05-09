Delaney Automotive Group recently recognized employee Clem Lanzendorfer for reaching 30 years of service with the company as a service technician.
Lanzendorfer started with the group and worked out of its original location at 626 Water St., and has serviced Chevrolet, Buick and Honda.
He said the biggest change he has seen over his 30 years of service is the technology in the vehicles.
Pictured congratulating Lanzendorfer, left, are Service Director Brian Kirsch, center, and General Manager Barre Bell.