Delaney Automotive Group recently awarded its 2021-22 “Share the Love” recipients with checks made possible by people who purchased during the “Share the Love” campaign. This year two recipients were chosen, Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. and Indiana County Humane Society. Delaney officials said both organizations “do wonderful things for Indiana County and we could not have been prouder to work with both.”
