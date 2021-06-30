Motorists may face delays of 15 minutes or more while traveling Thursday on Route 422 in Armstrong Township.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractors and flaggers will halt drivers for several traffic pattern changes in the area of the “Cunningham Culverts” replacement project.
PennDOT reported that the stoppages will take place throughout the day on Route 422 between Poulos Road and Trim Tree Road.
The “Cunningham Culverts” construction involves the replacement of a bridge/box culvert. The work zone extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.
Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.