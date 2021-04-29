An Indiana restaurateur joined U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and other notables from across Western Pennsylvania for a Wednesday virtual press conference highlighting President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.
“They reached out and asked me (Tuesday) if I would participate in the conference call,” Spaghetti Benders owner Tony DeLoreto said.
He was invited by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to join Casey, Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Greene County teacher and Pennsylvania State Education Association Southwestern Region President Melissa Grant, and Millvale café owner Jenn Saffron for a “Back on Track” event.
“If the federal government wouldn’t have stuck their noses in there with ‘Build Back Better’ and this relief package, we would be in dire straits,” DeLoreto said.
DeLoreto has been in dire straits for another reason recently, a March 21 fire outside the rear wall of his restaurant’s kitchen that climbed to the second floor and roof, burned away the siding and filled the structure with smoke.
“We are still in a mitigation stage,” the Spaghetti Benders owner said Wednesday. “I am hopeful the first or second week of June we will be able to reopen.”
Casey said Biden delivered on promises that included the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress on March 10 and signed by the president a day later.
“Every Republican voted against this bill,” Casey said. “They also voted against a lot of our communities in Pennsylvania,” specifically including Indiana County.
“On the Rescue Plan, there is a big goose egg,” Casey said of the lack of GOP support. “Republicans have another chance, there’s a jobs plan coming up, and a families plan,” referring to two other Biden proposals now before Congress.
“I hope our Republican friends will join us,” Casey went on, challenging them to support “not just physical infrastructure ... but how about our care-giving infrastructure?”
The Biden American Rescue Plan was the latest federal aid handed out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, signed into law 13 months ago by Biden’s predecessor President Donald Trump, which included the Paycheck Protection Program that provides forgivable loans to small businesses.
The PPP effort was expanded by $7.25 billion under the American Rescue Plan. DeLoreto was able to draw on PPP, saying for each loan he received he gave his employees raises.
“As important as the money from the PPP loan was, it gave us peace of mind,” the Spaghetti Benders owner said. “It is hard to comprehend how stressful it could have been for many restaurant owners across the state and across the nation.”
“What we did in 2020 was not enough,” Casey said. “This rescue plan was the first time that families with children won big, middle-class and low-income families.”
He added that “90 percent of the children in Pennsylvania will benefit from this.”
The senator also said the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 have dropped 75 percent since Biden took office, while “85 percent of Americans got a check, some sort of assistance directly.”
At least one other area resident listened in on the state Democratic Party’s conference call, Indiana County Auditor James Smith.
Casey also was critical of the tax cuts President Trump pushed through Congress during his administration.
As the senator later posted on Facebook, “There are some powerful and wealthy people in Washington upset at the fact that the American Rescue Plan puts working families at the forefront of our national recovery. My message to them: Get used to it.”