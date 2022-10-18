State Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, brought her campaign for lieutenant governor to the Indiana County Republican Committee’s fall banquet Tuesday at the Indiana Country Club.

“If you look at my 2020 race (for state House), I flipped a Democratic seat (belonging to then-House Minority Leader Frank Dermody) by knocking on 13,000 doors and taking a message of a district to Harrisburg,” DelRosso said. “I felt that the district was being ignored by a 30-year incumbent.”