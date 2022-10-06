Fall banquet

Pictured are Rep. Brian Smith, candidate for re-election to the 66th District; Patty Streams-Warman, State Committee; Rep. Jim Struzzi, candidate for re-election to the 60th District; Sandi Gillette, communication director, and Maria Jack, banquet coordinator.

 Submitted photo

State Rep. Carrie DelRosso, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, will be the keynote speaker for the Indiana County Republican Committee’s Fall Banquet.

The banquet will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Indiana Country Club.

