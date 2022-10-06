State Rep. Carrie DelRosso, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, will be the keynote speaker for the Indiana County Republican Committee’s Fall Banquet.
The banquet will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Indiana Country Club.
DelRosso currently represents Pennsylvania’s 33rd legislative district, which covers parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Her running mate on the general election ballot is Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
DelRosso will also host a private reception from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the banquet festivities. That event will also take place at the Indiana Country Club. Contact lynette@drive-mktg.com for reservations for that event.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-62nd District, who is seeking re-election to a third term in office, will also be a guest speaker.
Cost of the dinner is $35 per person.
Contact Maria Jack, maria.jack20@gmail.com for additional information or to purchase tickets for the Fall Banquet.
The ICRC has launched a new website. Visit www. indcopagop.com.
