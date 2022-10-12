The Indiana County Democratic Committee held its annual Fall Banquet Friday at the Rustic Lodge in White Township. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.
Those attending heard from a variety of speakers, including keynote speaker Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of the 181st District in Philadelphia.
Indiana County Democratic Chair James P. Smith welcomed the guests and presided over the evenings’ activities. Serving as program emcee was Indiana County Vice Chair Lynne Alvine. Offering a centering message was Lilian Clemons.
Candidate for state representative in the 62nd District Brian Doyle led off the program. He described how he made the decision to run and his positions on several of the issues facing Indiana County citizens.
Commissioner Sherene Hess spoke about how this past year’s federal funding is impacting the local economy and infrastructure development.
State Democratic Party aide and Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women President Dianne Gregg from Centre County explained the process the Republican-controlled legislature is using to attempt to amend the state Constitution, perhaps as soon as the 2023 primary election.
In his keynote address, Kenyatta acknowledged that he had run for the U.S. Senate nomination in the Democratic primary race, but that he is now fully supporting Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s candidacy because he knows that Fetterman will serve with integrity and with the Democratic values at the center of each of his votes in the Senate. Kenyatta also made the case for electing Josh Shapiro as governor and Austin Davis as lieutenant governor. He said there is an opportunity to defeat those who are intent on stripping long-held rights from women and minority populations in Pennsylvania.
At the end of the program, winners of the silent auction were announced and an array of door prizes were given out.