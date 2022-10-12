Democratic fall banquet

Pictured from left are Indiana County Democratic Committee Chair James Smith, Vice Chair and Emcee Lynne Alvine, state representative candidate Brian Doyle, Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women President Dianne Gregg, Commissioner Sherene Hess, keynote speaker state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Westmoreland County Democratic Committee Chair Michelle McFall and speaker Lilian Clemons.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County Democratic Committee held its annual Fall Banquet Friday at the Rustic Lodge in White Township. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.

Those attending heard from a variety of speakers, including keynote speaker Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of the 181st District in Philadelphia.