Diaper donations sought

Announcing the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Diaper Drive are, from left, FDWIC Membership Chair Donna DonGiovanni, FDWIC President Nancy Westburg, and Indiana County Democratic Committee Chair James Smith.

 Submitted

The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County has started a Diaper Drive this weekend.

Folks are asked to donate new diapers for babies or toddlers that will be given to Indiana County Community Action Program and the Chevy Chase center to distribute to families in Indiana County.

Tags