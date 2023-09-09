The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County has started a Diaper Drive this weekend.
Folks are asked to donate new diapers for babies or toddlers that will be given to Indiana County Community Action Program and the Chevy Chase center to distribute to families in Indiana County.
Donors are asked to bring the diapers to the Democratic booth outside Democratic Headquarters at 572 Philadelphia St. during the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival,
They also can be brought to the FDWIC membership meeting Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hoss’s along Wayne Avenue.
Cash donations are also welcome.
