The grandstands at the 2023 Dayton Fair were packed Friday night for the annual Demolition Derby. More than 40 drivers competed for top honors, smashing and bashing their way to victory. Drivers competed in divisions such as street stock and modified compacts. The fair wraps up tonight with the Rodeo by Bull Ride Mania, which starts at 7 p.m. That event will be followed by a fireworks show to close out the fair.